VANCOUVER - Arjun Nimmala has learned a lot this year.

As the No. 1 prospect for the Toronto Blue Jays, he's been figuring out what it takes to be a professional athlete while playing shortstop for the team's High-A affiliate, the Vancouver Canadians.

As a 19-year-old living more than 5,000 kilometres away from his parents' home in Valrico, Fla., he's been figuring out how to take care of himself.

“There was a little bit of an adjustment period, learning how to do things on my own," Nimmala said with a smile.

Cooking was one hurdle the teen had to overcome. In recent months, he's learned how to make a few staples, including fried rice.

A more intangible hurdle has been learning how to stay locked in on the day-to-day amid a whirlwind of speculation and excitement about his future. Staying focused isn't easy, Nimmala said.

“It’s definitely hard. It’s definitely something that you have to consistently make an effort for," he said. "You could definitely get lost in what people are saying, stats, all that stuff. And for an athlete, for a baseball player, those aren’t the best things to be looking at.

"The better I can stay focused on what I can do in the present, the better I’ll be on the field as well.”

Few Canadians players feel the glare of the spotlight the way Nimmala has this season.

At No. 46 on the MLB's list of the 100 top prospects, it's not only the shortstop's performance on the field that has grabbed headlines, but his story.

Nimmala's parents immigrated from India to the U.S. before he was born, and when Toronto picked the teen 20th overall at the 2023 draft, it marked the first time an MLB team selected a first-generation Indian player in the first round.

“Going into it, I’ve always just tried to be the best player I can be and impact the team in the best way," he said. "But over time, my family and I, we've learned a lot of what it means to become the first or a trailblazer in some sort of way. For us, it’s just making people proud while also getting better on the baseball field.”

After spending last season with the Single-A Dunedin Blue Jays in the Florida State League, Nimmala has shown major potential since moving up to Vancouver this year.

The six-foot-one, 170-pound athlete boasts a .232 batting average across 84 games, is tied for most runs on the team (55) and slots in at second for most home runs (11).

June was a stellar month for the Canadians, who chalked up a franchise-record 11-straight wins, with Nimmala contributing big hits in several games, including Vancouver's 8-4 victory over the Spokane Indians on June 11 when he blasted a three-run homer into the bullpen.

Solid showings have been harder to come by in recent weeks, though. And that's part of the learning process, too, Nimmala said.

“I think we all know that recently, I haven’t been the same or as good of a player as I was earlier this season. And that’s just part of baseball. But it’s also that I need to find ways to make adjustments and be better on the field as well," he said.

"I think that comes with more experience and learning who I am, what guys are going to do against me. It’s a lot of the little things that you can overlook that really make players really good.”

During both his success and his struggles, Nimmala turns back to his family.

They're home in Florida, where his dad, Balu Nimmala, stays up late to keep tabs on his son's play.

"He watches the games, even though it’s like one o’clock back there. I’m like ‘Bro, you should go to sleep,'" Nimmala said with another broad smile.

"But he’s like, ‘Just keep doing what you’re doing, it’s working, whether you’re getting the results or not. Just trust who you are, what type of player you are, and just do things right.’ So listening to him and knowing what I need to do are things that help me.”

With just over a month left in the Northwest League's regular season, the Canadians are still looking to clinch a playoff spot. And Nimmala is still learning how to be a better baseball player, a better professional athlete.

Those lessons only come with time, he said.

“I think one of the biggest things in growth, at least in baseball, is just experience. Whether it’s taking more reps or more pitches, there’s only so much you can learn from hitting (batting practice) and things like that. The real test is what you do out there," said the highly touted prospect.

"It’s in these very high-pressure situations, especially when we’re trying to win and clinch and go out there and make playoffs, I think that’s where you’re going to get better.”

For Nimmala, the learning has just begun.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 25, 2025.