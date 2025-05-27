Toronto Blue Jays' top prospect Arjun Nimmala's strong play has been rewarded.

The 19-year-old shortstop has been named the Northwest League's Player of the Week.

Nimmala notched two home runs, four extra-base hits, six runs and six runs batted in over six games last week.

The native of Tampa is in his first season with the High-A Vancouver Canadians.

Originally taken with the 20th overall pick of the 2023 MLB Amateur Draft, Nimmala spent last season between the Rookie ball Florida Complex League Blue Jays and the A-ball Dunedin Blue Jays.

Through 40 games with the Canadians this season, Nimmala is batting .286 with 46 hits, nine home runs, 24 RBI and an OPS of .908.

Nimmala is ranked as the club's No. 1 prospect on MLB Pipeline and the 59th overall.