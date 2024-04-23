The Toronto Blue Jays issued injury updates Monday on Ricky Tiedemann and other pitching prospects.

According to MLB.com's Keegan Matheson, Toronto's top pitching prospect is meeting with team doctors this week in Toronto after experiencing "elbow discomfort."

The 21-year-old southpaw was placed on the seven-day injured list by the Triple-A Buffalo Bisons on Friday. He has a 5.63 ERA in three outings so far this season with Buffalo after being hampered by a hamstring injury that limited him during spring training.

Tiedemann is the Blue Jays' top prospect on TSN's Scott Mitchell's Top 50 Blue Jays Prospects list released in January.

Matheson also reports left-hander Brandon Barriera has an elbow injury and will see Dr. Keith Meister, an Arlington, Texas-based surgeon, this week. The No. 23 overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft has just one outing under his belt this season at Single-A Dunedin. He was the No. 4 prospect on TSN's 50 list from January.

The 20-year-old Barriera had a 3.98 ERA in seven outings last season at two minor league levels.

Finally, right-hander Landen Maroudis is getting an MRI for a forearm injury. He was the No. 12 prospect on TSN's top 50 list and has pitched in three games this season for Single-A Dunedin.