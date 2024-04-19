Toronto Blue Jays top prospect Ricky Tiedemann has been placed on the seven-day injured list, according to the Buffalo Bisons' transactions page.

There has been no official announcement on the nature of Tiedemann's injury.

The 21-year-old was slowed by a hamstring injury in spring training and has made three starts with the Triple-A Bisons this year, posting a 5.63 ERA with 10 strikeouts across a total of 8.0 innings.

Ranked as the Blue Jays' top prospect by Scott Mitchell on TSN's Top 50 list released in January, Tiedemann is looking to build off a 2023 season where he threw a total of 44.0 innings across four minor league levels. Tiedemann had a 3.68 ERA in 15 outings last year, all of them starts.

The Blue Jays (10-9) open a series in San Diego Friday night against the Padres (11-10).