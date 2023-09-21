Toronto Blue Jays top prospect Ricky Tiedemann will make his Triple-A debut on Friday, according to TSN's Scott Mitchell. Tiedemann is in line for approximately 80 pitches for his first start above Double-A.

The 21-year-old made 11 starts with Double-A New Hampshire this season, posting a 5.06 ERA and 1.50 WHIP to go along with 59 strikeouts over 32.0 innings. Across three levels this season (Double-A, Low-A, and Rookie) the Long Beach, Cali., native has a 4.05 ERA and 76 strikeouts over 40.0 innings.

Tiedemann sustained a bicep injury on May 4, that held him out of action until early August. He held a 4.97 ERA in four Double-A starts prior to the injury.

He is the Blue Jays' top overall prospect and the No. 31 prospect in major League Baseball, according to MLB.com.

A 6-foot-4 lefty, Tiedemann was originally selected by the Blue Jays in the third round (91st overall) of the 2021 MLB Draft.