The Toronto Blue Jays have traded infield prospect Tanner Morris to the Minnesota Twins.

According to TSN's Scott Mitchell, the Blue Jays received cash considerations back. He adds the Blue Jays did not have room in the organization at the Triple-A level for Morris, who had fallen off Mitchell's top 50 prospects for the team.

Hearing #BlueJays have traded 2B/3B prospect Tanner Morris, 26, to the Twins in exchange for cash considerations.

Essentially had nowhere to play at AAA.

He had fallen off my top 50 this year. — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) April 1, 2024

The 26-year-old second and third baseman was drafted by the Blue Jays in the fifth round of the 2019 draft.

He hit .281 with six home runs and 50 RBI in 96 games with the Triple-A Buffalo Bisons last season. He's appeared in one game this season, posting two hits.