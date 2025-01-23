Blue Jays trade LHP Eisert to Rays for cash
Brandon Eisert - The Canadian Press
The Toronto Blue Jays have traded LHP Brandon Eisert to the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for cash considerations.
Eisert, 27, appeared in three major league games last season, posting a 4.05 ERA with two strikeouts over 6.2 innings pitched. He appeared in 42 games (four starts) with Triple-A Buffalo, pitching to a 3.86 ERA while striking out 66 batters over 53.2 innings.
He was originally drafted by the Blue Jays in the 18th round of the 2019 MLB Draft.