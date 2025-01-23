The Toronto Blue Jays have traded LHP Brandon Eisert to the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for cash considerations.

Eisert, 27, appeared in three major league games last season, posting a 4.05 ERA with two strikeouts over 6.2 innings pitched. He appeared in 42 games (four starts) with Triple-A Buffalo, pitching to a 3.86 ERA while striking out 66 batters over 53.2 innings.

He was originally drafted by the Blue Jays in the 18th round of the 2019 MLB Draft.