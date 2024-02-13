The Toronto Blue Jays have traded infielder Otto Lopez to the San Francisco Giants in exchange for cash considerations, the team announced on Tuesday.

Lopez, 25, appeared in eight games with the Blue Jays during the 2022 season and had six hits with three RBIs in nine at bats.

The 5-foot-9 infielder appeared in 84 games with Triple-A Buffalo last season and had a .258 batting average with two home runs and 35 RBIs.

Lopez signed with the Blue Jays as an international free agent in July of 2016 and was designated for assignment on Feb. 9.