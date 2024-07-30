The Toronto Blue Jays have traded outfielder Kevin Kiermaier to the Los Angeles Dodgers, Robert Murray reports.

Kiermaier, 34, rejoined the Blue Jays in December on a one-year, $10.5 million deal. He earned a Gold Glove, the fourth of his career, in his only season with the Blue Jays in 2023.

In 81 games this season, Kiermaier has hit .195 with four home runs and 29 runs scored.

The 12-year veteran experienced a career revival in Toronto in 2023, when he hit .265 - his best single-season average since 2017 - and slugged eight home runs, his most since 2019.

His production dwindled significantly in 2024, and was relegated to primarily bench and defensive replacement duties.

In 1,124 career MLB games with the Tampa Bay Rays and Blue Jays, the Fort Wayne, Ind. native has hit .246 with 94HR and 492 runs scored. Per baseball-reference.com, he is the active leader in defensive wins above replacement, and ranks 50th in MLB history in that category.

Kiermaier announced last week that he intends to retire at the end of the season.