The Toronto Blue Jays announced on Wednesday that they have traded right-handed reliever Wes Parsons, who was designated for assignment on Apr. 5, to the Cleveland Guardians for International Signing Bonus Pool Space.

Parsons broke camp with the Blue Jays, but struggled heavily in the opening week of the season. In two games, the 31-year-old reliever held an ERA of 10.80 in 5.0 innings.

He made one start with the Blue Jays in 2023 after a three-year absence from the majors (two of which were spent in Korea's KBO), where he allowed 10 runs in four innings.

In 36 career MLB games played with the Atlanta Braves, Colorado Rockies and Blue Jays, Parsons has an ERA of 7.40 with 34 strikeouts in 48.2 innings pitched.