The Toronto Blue Jays have traded right-handed pitcher Brett de Geus to the Pittsburgh Pirates in exchange for cash considerations.

The 27-year-old appeared in two games with the Jays last season, posting a 15.43 ERA over 2.1 innings. He appeared in 13 major league games with the Jays, Seattle Mariners, and Miami Marlins in 2024 and recorded a 7.15 ERA and 1.59 WHIP.

de Geus, a Pleasanton, Cali. native has a 7.48 ERA with 48 strikeouts in 61.1 innings in his MLB career with the Jays, Mariners, Marlins, Texas Rangers, and Arizona Diamondbacks.