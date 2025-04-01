The Toronto Blue Jays have traded righty reliever Nick Robertson to the Houston Astros, the team announced Tuesday.

Righty Edinson Batista heads to the Jays in return.

Robertson, 26, was designated for assignment late last month.

He made a single appearance for the Jays last season, having been claimed off waivers from the Los Angeles Angels in September. Robertson also made eight appearances for the St. Louis Cardinals in 2024.

A native of Roanoke, VA, Robertson has appeared in 27 games over two seasons with the Jays, Cards, Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers.

For his career, he has a record of 0-1 with an earned run average of 5.30 and a 1.570 WHIP over 35.2 innings pitched.

Batista, 22, spent last season in high A-ball with the Asheville Tourists. He appeared in 26 games, starting 16 of them. He posted a record of 6-6 with a 5.01 ERA and 1.278 WHIP over 115.0 innings of work.