The Toronto Blue Jays have agreed to trade right-handed reliever Yimi Garcia to the Seattle Mariners, in exchange for outfield prospect Jonatan Clase, reports ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Garcia, 33, is in the final year of a two-year, $11 million contract signed at the beginning of the 2022 season. He pitched this season on a vesting option that guaranteed a $6 million salary after hitting an innings threshold in his first two years with Toronto.

Garcia has a 2.70 earned-run average with 42 strikeouts in 30.0 innings pitched and five saves

The native of Moca, Dominican Republic is in his 10th season in the majors and joins his fifth team (unless he is traded to the Astros, Marlins or Dodgers).

He previously spent time with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Miami Marlins and Houston Astros.

In 404 career MLB games, Garcia has a 3.54 ERA with 424 strikeouts in 389.1 innings pitched.