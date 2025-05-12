LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers acquired outfielder Steward Berroa from the Toronto Blue Jays for cash on Monday.

Berroa was designated for assignment last week.

The 25-year-old made his major league debut last year and hit .189 with six stolen bases in 28 games for the Blue Jays.

He has been in their farm system for eight years, batting .250 with 34 home runs and 207 RBIs.

Berroa signed as an international free agent from the Dominican Republic in 2016.

