Isiah Kiner-Falefa is on the move. The Toronto Blue Jays have traded the utilityman to the Pittsburgh Pirates for minor league third baseman Charles McAdoo.

Kiner-Falefa, 29, is in the first year of a two-year, $15 million deal signed with the Jays last offseason.

He appeared in 82 games for the team, batting .292 with 75 hits, seven home runs, 33 runs batted in and a career-high OPS of .758.

The Honolulu native had been out of action with a knee sprain since the beginning of July and began a rehab assignment earlier this week.

Kiner-Falefa is in his seventh big-league season, having previously played for the New York Yankees and Texas Rangers.

McAdoo, 22, has spent time at High-A and Double A ball this season, with a combined 14 home runs, 63 RBI, 17 stolen bases and a .315 average.