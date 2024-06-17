The Toronto Blue Jays transferred veteran first baseman Joey Votto to the Florida Complex League on a rehab assignment on Monday, MLB.com's Keegan Matheson reports.

Matheson indicated that manager John Schneider will provide an update on a potential return to the majors later in the day on Monday.

Votto will suit up in games for the first time since spring training, when he hit a home run in his only at bat before injuring his ankle stepping on a bat in the dugout.

The 40-year-old native of Toronto signed with the Jays in March on a minor-league deal with an invite to spring training.

Votto slashed .202/.314/.433 with 14 home runs and 38 RBI in 65 games last season with the Cincinnati Reds in the final year of a 10-year, $225 million deal. Prior to signing with Toronto, Votto had played his entire 17-year MLB career with Cincinnati.

The FCL Blue Jays are a rookie-level affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays - pitcher Alek Manoah made appearances in the FCL last season after he was demoted from the major league club due to a poor opening two months to his season.

The Blue Jays enter action on Monday at 35-36, fourth in the American League East and 13.5 games behind the New York Yankees. They open a three-game series with the Boston Red Sox in Toronto on Monday.