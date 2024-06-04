The Toronto Blue Jays will start right-hander Trevor Richards Tuesday night against the Baltimore Orioles, the team announced.

Right-hander Bowden Francis was also activated from the 15-day injured list and was called up Tuesday, with righty Ryan Burr heading down to Triple-A Buffalo.

Francis is expected to draw the bulk innings against Baltimore Tuesday behind Richards. Francis is 2-2 so far this season with an 8.59 ERA in five games. He has not pitched in the majors since April 24.

Burr, 30, has a 2.70 ERA in two outings with Toronto this season. He allowed a ninth-inning home run to Ramon Urias in Monday's 7-2 loss.

The Blue Jays head into play Tuesday last in the American League East at 28-31.