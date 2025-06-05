TORONTO - Catcher Tyler Heineman has made the most of his opportunities in a backup role with the Toronto Blue Jays this season.

He was at it again Thursday with a two-hit, three-RBI performance that helped Toronto to a 9-1 rout of the Philadelphia Phillies.

Heineman's seventh multi-hit performance over 20 games this season lifted his average to an eye-popping .404 with a .558 slugging percentage and .976 OPS.

"I think when you're convicted in what you're doing, it can happen like that," said Blue Jays manager John Schneider. "But he's been awesome."

Heineman's batting average is the fourth highest through a player’s first 20 games of a season in franchise history (minimum 50 at-bats) behind Otto Velez (. 419 in 1977), John Olerud (. 417 in 1993) and Barry Bonnell (. 415 in 1982).

Heineman hit an RBI double in Toronto's four-run second inning and keyed the Blue Jays' four-run third with an RBI single.

"When I do square up the ball, it's been finding a hole right now," Heineman said. "And then even when I don't square up the ball, it's been finding a hole. So yeah, I'm really happy."

Bo Bichette hit a two-run homer and Chris Bassitt threw seven strong innings as the Blue Jays took the rubber game of the three-game series.

Myles Straw also drove in three runs to help Toronto win for the eighth time in 10 games. The victory lifted the Blue Jays into the third wild-card position in the American League.

Toronto improved to 10-5 in interleague play and now boasts a 22-13 record at Rogers Centre.

The 33-year-old Heineman has bounced around a few organizations since he was selected in the eighth round of the 2012 MLB Draft by the Houston Astros.

He toiled in the minors for seven seasons before finally making the big leagues as a September call-up for the Miami Marlins in 2019.

The Blue Jays signed him as a minor-league free agent in 2022 and he played 10 games for Toronto before being optioned to Triple-A Buffalo.

Heineman split the '23 and '24 campaigns between the Toronto and Pittsburgh organizations before settling into the backup job with the Blue Jays this year behind Alejandro Kirk.

"I think he understands his role, understands what he brings to the team," Schneider said. "And I don't want to speak for him, but I think for the first time really in his career he's understanding what he can do offensively."

Toronto put up four runs on Philadelphia starter Jesus Luzardo (5-2) in the second inning and added four more in the third. Alejandro Kirk had three hits for the Blue Jays, who have won nine of their last 10 home games.

"I think we're in a good spot right now," Bassitt said. "The offence is doing a really good job and our starters are starting to roll a little bit."

The Blue Jays kick off a nine-game road trip Friday night against the Minnesota Twins.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 5, 2025.