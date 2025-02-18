The Toronto Blue Jays and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. did not reach a contract extension by the deadline set by the star first baseman.

“They had their numbers. I had my numbers," Guerrero said Tuesday morning prior to the team's first official full squad workout at spring training.

“I’m here. We didn’t get an agreement. Now, they’re going to have to compete with 29 other teams," he added.

The 25-year-old said earlier in the off-season he would not negotiate an extension past his first workout of spring training. Guerrero, along with shortstop Bo Bichette, is scheduled to become a free agent at the end of the season. He reiterated his desire to not talk contract during the season on Tuesday.

“There are no hard feelings. I understand this is business, but you have to turn the page and move on," Guerrero said, but did say he still wants to remain with the Jays.

“I will do anything, everything I can to stay here because I want to be here."

General manager Ross Atkins and team president Mark Shapiro are each scheduled to meet with reporters later on Tuesday at camp in Dunedin, Fla.

“We’ve worked extremely hard on keeping Vlad here for a long time,” Atkins said last week. “The desire is strong and we will continue to do that. We will never close the door.”

Guerrero is coming off one of his best seasons in 2024, hitting a career-best .323 with a .544 slugging percentage. He also had 30 home runs, 2013 RBI and a .940 OPS in 159 games. It was his best season since finishing runner up to Shohei Ohtani in MVP voting in 2021.

The son of Hall-of-Fame outfielder Vladimir Guerrero, Vladdy signed with the Jays as a 16-year-old international free agent in the summer of 2015 and quickly turned heads as he made his way up the farm system. He made his big league debut in April of 2019 as the most anticipated prospect in team history and is heading into his seventh season with the organization.

The Blue Jays play their first spring game on Saturday against the New York Yankees and open the regular season on March 27 in Toronto against the Baltimore Orioles.