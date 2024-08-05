Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has been named the American League Player of the Week, Major League Baseball announced on Monday.

Guerrero, 25, has been red-hot in the second half, and has continued that trend with an eye-popping slash line of .536/.606/1.107 over the last seven days.

He has also added three homers, seven doubles, eight runs scored and eight RBI across his last 28 at-bats.

The four-time All-Star began the week by going 7-10 with two long balls, three doubles, and five RBI in a double-header against the Baltimore Orioles, setting the tone for the week to come.

Guerrero has also hit doubles in his each of his last four consecutive games, and has an extra-base hit in seven of his last eight.

Since the All-Star break, the 2021 Hank Aaron Award winner leads all of baseball in batting average, slugging percentage, OPS, extra base hits and total bases.

He is also the owner of a 17-game hit streak that is still active ahead of Tuesday's contest against the Orioles.

For the National League, San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Blake Snell takes home the award after no-hitting the Cincinnati Reds on Friday night. He struck out 11 batters while walking three for the 31-year-old’s first career no-hitter.