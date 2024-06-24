Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is second in American League All-Star Team voting among first baseman after Monday's latest balloting update released by MLB.

Guerrero currently has 1,338,688 votes, second to Baltimore Orioles first baseman Ryan Mountcastle at 1,400,373.

The top two in voting at each position will progress into phase two of voting, which will be a runoff between the two eligible candidates to determine who gets their league's starting All-Star Team spot. The top player in voting in each league earns an automatic starting nod. New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge leads the AL in voting, while Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper leads the senior circuit.

Guerrero was the only Blue Jay in position to earn a starting spot at this year's Midsummer Classic as of Monday's round of balloting. The All-Star Game will take place at Globe Life Field, home of the Texas Rangers, on July 16.

The 25-year-old Guerrero is slashing .279/.363/.411 with nine home runs and 33 RBI in 77 games so far this season. He is a three-time All-Star, making the team in three consecutive seasons.

The Blue Jays enter play Monday at 35-42, dead last in the American League East division and 6.5 games out of the final AL wild card playoff spot.