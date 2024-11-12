Toronto Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was named Silver Slugger for first basemen in the American League, it was announced on Tuesday.

Guerrero Jr. earned the award for the second time in his young career after hitting .323 with 30 home runs and 103 runs batted in.

The Montreal, Que. native finished tops among AL first basemen in batting average, on-base percentage (.396), slugging percentage (.544), runs scored (98) and RBI.

Guerrero Jr. was a lone bright spot in the Blue Jays lineup for most of the season, as the team finished 23rd in runs scored and in the bottom half of every major hitting category.

Guerrero Jr. joins Teoscar Hernandez (2020-21), Josh Donaldson (2015-16), Jose Bautista (2010-11), Carlos Delgado (1999, 2000, 2003), Joe Carter (1991-92) and George Bell (1985-87) as the only players in Blue Jays history to take home multiple Silver Slugger awards.

The 25-year-old set the league on fire in 2021, when he finished second in AL MVP voting after hitting a league-leading 48 home runs, but he struggled to replicate those numbers the last two seasons.

Now on the eve of free agency, Guerrero Jr. proved to the Blue Jays and the league that he is still a force at the plate.