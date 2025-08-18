Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. will undergo an MRI after he exited Monday’s game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the fifth inning with left hamstring tightness.

The 26-year-old was 0-2 with an RBI when he left the contest.

Blue Jays manager John Schneider confirmed that Guerrero Jr. was injured in the third inning when he stretched out to make a defensive play that ended the frame.

"It's just tightness, he's going to get an MRI (Monday night) to just kinda rule everything out," Schneider said after the game. "We'll see how he is tomorrow."

Ty France came off the bench to bat in Guerrero Jr.’s spot in the batting order, he stayed in the game defensively at first base.

Guerrero Jr. has appeared in 124 games this season for the Blue Jays and has 21 home runs with 69 RBIs and a .298 average.