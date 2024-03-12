First baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. remains out of the Toronto Blue Jays' lineup Wednesday against the New York Yankees as he continues to battle a left knee contusion suffered over the weekend.

Manager John Schneider said via MLB.com's Keegan Matheson that Guerrero will go through a “a full day of working out and running around” at the Jays' complex in Dunedin, Fla. on Wednesday.

Schneider added there is nothing new with Guerrero's knee and the team continues to be cautious with his recovery.

Schneider said on Sunday he believes Guerrero suffered the injury sliding for a ball in foul territory during Saturday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. He did not play Sunday or Monday.

Guerrero is batting .368 this spring with one home run and four RBI over seven games.

Guerrero slashed .264/.345/.444 with 26 homers and 94 RBI in 156 games last season, his fifth with Toronto.

Votto could debut Wednesday

Schneider told reporters Tuesday that Canadian Joey Votto could be in a minor league game as early as Wednesday, which would be his first game action since joining the Jays on a minor league deal last week.

Matheson notes this would likely put him on track to appear in Grapefruit League games later in the week.

The 40-year-old slashed .202/.314/.433 with 14 home runs and 38 RBI in 65 games last season for the Cincinnati Reds.

The Blue Jays open the regular season on March 28 in Tampa against the Rays.