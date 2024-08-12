Toronto Blue Jays infielder Will Wagner is making it look easy in his Major League debut.

Wagner, 26, was called up from Triple-A on Monday to play in his first career MLB game against the Los Angeles Angels, where he has three hits in his first three plate appearances.

His first at-bat came in the top of the second inning, where he ambushed the first pitch he saw for a double.

In the top of the third, Wagner recorded his first career RBI with a single up the middle, cashing Spencer Horwitz and extending the Blue Jays’ lead to 2-0.

The 2021 18th-round pick came up once again in the top of the fifth, singling off of Angels starter Davis Daniel for his third hit in as many at-bats.

Wagner, the son of Houston Astros great Billy Wagner, becomes just the fourth player in Blue Jays franchise history to record three hits in an MLB debut, joining Danny Ainge, Pat Borders, and J.P. Arencibia.

The Liberty University product was acquired by the team from the Houston Astros, alongside Jake Bloss and Joey Loperfido in exchange for Yusei Kikuchi on July 29.