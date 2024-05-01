Toronto Blue Jays manager John Schneider says the team has yet to make a decision on Alek Manoah's next start as his rotation is currently down a man with Yariel Rodriguez on the injured list.

Manoah, 26, had his best start of the season for the Triple-A Buffalo Bisons on Tuesday.

The West Virginia product threw 92 pitches over six innings of work, surrendering one earned run on two hits and striking out 12 in a 4-3 loss to Indianapolis.

Schneider notes that he liked what he saw from Manoah's command in his fifth start of the season and fourth with the Bisons.

While Manoah could be an option for the Jays' rotation, the team could also turn to veteran righty Paolo Espino, also currently in Buffalo, or utilize a bullpen day.

Rodriguez, 27, was placed on the 15-day IL on Tuesday with thoracic spine inflammation.

After the team wraps up a three-game set with the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday, the team travels for three with the Washington Nationals beginning on Friday. Rodriguez's open spot in the rotation comes up on Sunday.