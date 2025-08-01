TORONTO - The noise the Toronto Blue Jays made before Thursday's trade deadline was silenced in their first game with three of their four newbies in the lineup.

With four homers and a crafty three-hitter from veteran Michael Wacha (5-9), the Kansas City Royals (55-55) hammered Toronto 9-3 in Friday's opening game of their three-game series.

Seranthony Dominguez did not pitch in his new home after his two scoreless relief innings against his old team, the Baltimore Orioles, earlier in the week.

Ty France was slotted in as the designated hitter, but went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts. Reliever Louis Varland performed as expected with a 1-2-3 seventh inning.

"It's a tough day for them, travelling this morning and getting here," Blue Jays manager John Schneider said. "Ty hits the ball hard right to (shortstop Bobby) Witt, who makes a great play in the hole. But his bats were fine.

"I thought Louis looked outstanding. That's legit stuff, his curveball and fastball. I thought he was really good. We wanted to get his feet underneath him a little bit. But going forward, you can look for him in bigger spots."

The other significant trade-deadline addition, right-handed starter Shane Bieber, will continue his comeback from Tommy John surgery (April 12, 2024) with his fifth rehab start for triple-A Buffalo on Sunday.

The hope is he will pitch five innings and between 70 and 75 pitches.

After their remarkable run to the top spot in the American League East, the Blue Jays (64-47) have floundered with five losses in six outings.

They have surrendered 57 runs in those six games, including 15 homers.

"I think the biggest part we have to get going is on the mound," Schneider said. "It's tough to catch a ball when it's in the seats."

Toronto starter Kevin Gausman (7-8) surrendered a two-run homer to Kansas City newcomer Mike Yastrzemski in the second inning, and a three-run shot to Witt Jr. in the third inning.

"Just two bad pitches with guys on base," Gausman said.

Toronto reliever Mason Fluharty gave up a solo shot to veteran Salvador Perez and a two-run blast to Adam Frazier in the Royals' four-run ninth before 41,492 at Rogers Centre.

The Blue Jays could be forgiven for a terrible outing after all the roster adjustments over the past few days. But Gausman wasn't buying it.

"I feel real excitement more than anything with the guys we got," he said. "I was traded to a first-place team and was super excited."

Daulton Varsho also made his return to the lineup after two months off to recover from a hamstring injury, but the veteran outfielder went 0-for-3.

In other roster news, George Springer missed a fourth straight game after getting beaned in the head in Baltimore. He was placed on the seven-day concussion injured list on Friday, retroactive to July 29.

Catcher Alejandro Kirk (concussion) had a two-run single in three at-bats in a rehab assignment in triple-A Buffalo on Friday. He also picked off a runner at third base. Schneider expects to have him in the lineup on Sunday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 1, 2025.