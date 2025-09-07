ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Jo Adell hit his 35th homer, Travis d’Arnaud hit a tiebreaking RBI double in the eighth inning, and the Los Angeles Angels avoided a three-game sweep with a 4-3 victory over the Athletics on Sunday.

Chris Taylor sparked the winning rally with a one-out walk off A’s reliever Osvaldo Bido (2-5) in the eighth. Oswald Peraza was hit by a pitch — the fifth Angels hit batter of the game, a franchise record.

After entering in the seventh inning for injured catcher Logan O’Hoppe, d’Arnaud drove a ground-rule double to right-center in the eighth for a 4-3 lead.

Reid Detmers (5-3) earned the win despite giving up a run in the eighth, and Kenley Jansen retired the side in order in the ninth for his 26th save.

Angels left-hander Mitch Farris gave up two runs and three hits in six innings in his second big-league start. A’s right-hander Luis Severino allowed three runs and four hits in five innings.

O’Hoppe departed in the seventh when A’s shortstop Jacob Wilson accidentally hit the Angels catcher’s chin with his bat on the back swing of a warm-up swing.

Key moment

With two on and one out in the seventh, A’s pinch-hitter Carlos Cortes grounded to Taylor, who flipped to Peraza to start an inning-ending 4-6-3 double play and preserve a 3-2 Angels lead.

Key stat

Adell is batting .347 with 10 homers and 22 RBIs in his last 20 games. He’s hit four go-ahead homers in seven games in September. Adell left the game in the ninth inning because of nausea.

Up next

A’s right-hander Luis Morales (3-0, 1.59 ERA) will oppose Red Sox left-hander Garrett Crochet (14-5, 2.67) Monday in Sacramento. Angels right-hander Caden Dana (0-0, 4.91) will face Twins right-hander Simeon Woods Richardson (5-4, 4.53) Monday in Anaheim.

