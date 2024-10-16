It appears the Tampa Bay Rays will not be able to open the 2025 season at Tropicana Field on March 27 as scheduled.

According to Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times, Tropicana Field is almost certain to need repairs that extend beyond Opening Day next spring, throwing the Rays' 2025 ballpark plans into flux. Topkin adds that where the Rays play while the stadium is being repaired and how long that may be is currently undetermined.

Hurricane Milton, which hit Florida last week, tore much of the roof off the ballpark and caused extensive damage to thousands of structures along the state's west coast. Topkin also notes that there are indications of heavy damage in other areas of the stadium in addition to the roof.

"Over the coming days and weeks, we expect to be able to assess the true condition of Tropicana Field. In the meantime, we are working with law enforcement to secure the building," the team said in a statement released last Thursday.

Topkin reports engineers are expected on the property within the next week to provide more information on the structural integrity of the building.

The Rays are scheduled to play at Tropicana Field through the 2027 season, and then move into a new stadium on an adjacent site for 2028. Topkin notes that the team, Major League Baseball and the MLB Players' Association will all have a say in the location the Rays pick for their temporary home. He adds the idea of playing at one of the many nearby minor league or spring training stadiums could be appealing, including TD Ballpark in nearby Dunedin, the spring home of the Toronto Blue Jays.

The Rays' spring home is in Port Charlotte, Fla., and is about 145 kilometers away from Tropicana Field. According to Topkin, the ballpark seats just under 7,000, well below capacity of any big league stadium.