There will be no 2024 season for Sean Doolittle.

The 2019 World Series-winning reliever announced his retirement on Friday.

A native of Rapid City, SD, Doolittle had been playing in the Washington Nationals' minor-league system this season after having undergone Tommy John surgery in 2022.

In a social media post, Doolittle issued a statement of gratitude to all of those who helped make his career possible.

"Thank you to my teammates for always welcoming me and helping me elevate my game," Doolittle wrote. "I learned something from each and every one of you. And I hope I was able to do the same for the next generation of players."

Doolittle, 36, appeared in 463 games over 11 big league seasons with the Oakland Athletics, Nationals, Cincinnati Reds and Seattle Mariners. He finishes his career with a record of 26-24 with an earned run average of .320 and WHIP of 1.014 over 450.2 innings pitched.

Doolittle recorded 112 saves for his career.