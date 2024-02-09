Corey Kluber's playing days are over.

The two-time American League Cy Young Award winner announced his retirement on Friday at the age of 37.

Kluber spent 13 seasons in the majors, winning Cy Youngs in 2014 and 2017. In both seasons, Kluber led the AL in wins with 18.

After spending the first nine seasons of his career with Cleveland, Kluber went on to spend a single season each with the Texas Rangers (limited to a single appearance due to injury), New York Yankees, Tampa Bay Rays and Boston Red Sox.

Last season with the Red Sox, Kluber was 3-6 in 15 appearances with a 7.04 earned run average and 1.636 WHIP over 55.0 innings pitched.

"A special acknowledgment to the Cleveland Guardians, Texas Rangers, New York Yankees, Tampa Bay Rays, and the Boston Red Sox for granting me the privilege of wearing their jerseys and being a part of your teams," Kluber wrote. "Each chapter was filled with priceless experiences, phenomenal teammates, and the backing of devoted fans, whose steadfast support always moved me to be the very best I could every time I toed the rubber."

A three-time All-Star, the Birmingham, AL native finishes his career with a record of 116-77 with an ERA of 3.44 and 1.129 WHIP over 1,641.2 IP in 271 appearances (260 starts).