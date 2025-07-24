Nick Ahmed is putting away his glove.

The slick-fielding shortstop announced his retirement on Thursday. Ahmed, 35, appeared in five games for the Texas Rangers this season, his 12th in the majors.

A native of East Longmeadow, MA, Ahmed was originally taken with a second-round pick in the 2011 MLB Amateur Draft by the Atlanta Braves out of UConn. He was traded to the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2013 as part of the deal that sent Justin Upton to Atlanta.

Ahmed made his big league debut with the D-Backs in 2014 and would go on to play 10 seasons for the club, winning back-to-back Gold Gloves in 2018 and 2019.

The 2024 season saw Ahmed suit up for all of the San Francisco Giants, Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres.

He finishes his career having appeared in 964 games with an average of .233, 726 hits, 72 home runs, 339 runs batted in and an OPS of .656 over 3,116 at-bats.