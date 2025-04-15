ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Tyler Mahle struck out nine over six sharp innings, and the Texas Rangers snapped a three-game losing streak with a 4-0 win over the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday night.

Mahle (3-0) limited the Angels to three singles and walked two batters before four relievers finished off the third shutout win for Texas already this year. The right-hander, who missed most of the past two seasons after Tommy John surgery in May 2023, has a 0.92 ERA in four starts.

Angels starter Yusei Kikuchi (0-3) struck out six while also pitching three-hit ball over six innings. He walked two.

Texas manufactured its first run after Mahle had thrown the last of his 93 pitches to finish the top of the sixth inning.

No. 9 batter Leody Taveras led off the bottom half with a bunt single, stole second and went to third on catcher Travis d'Arnaud's throwing error. Taveras scored when Marcus Semien’s sacrifice fly was caught by Taylor Ward against the wall in left field.

Jonah Heim and Kyle Higashioka hit back-to-back doubles in the Texas seventh. Josh Jung added an RBI single in the eighth.

Key moment

Los Angeles, which was held scoreless for the first time this season, had runners on the corners with one out in the fourth, but Mahle got out of that jam with consecutive strikeouts of d'Arnaud and Nolan Schanuel.

Key stat

Texas improved to 7-1 at home in its return from a 1-5 road trip.

Up next

Right-hander José Soriano (2-1, 2.70 ERA) pitches for the Angels on Wednesday night in the middle game of the three-game series. Left-hander Patrick Corbin (0-0, 6.75 ERA), who didn't sign with Texas until March 18, makes his second start.

