ATLANTA (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles' lineup received a boost for Friday night's game against the Atlanta Braves as Tyler O'Neill came off the injured list and third baseman Jordan Westburg returned from a finger injury.

O'Neill was the Orioles' designated hitter in his return from a left shoulder impingement. He was placed on the injured list for the second time this year on May 16 after missing time earlier in the season with neck inflammation.

O'Neill hit .382 (10 for 31) in 10 minor league rehab games.

"He’s good to go," interim manager Tony Mansolino said of O'Neill, who was batting only .188 in 24 games with the Orioles. “He's 110%. There's a chance he comes out day one and just bangs. We're excited to have him here.”

Westburg hit second in his return after aggravating a left index finger injury on Friday.

“Is he 100%? Probably not,” Mansolino said. “But I think he's probably close.”

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb