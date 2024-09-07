BOSTON (AP) — Tyler O’Neill homered twice for the Boston Red Sox in a 7-5 win Saturday night that sent the Chicago White Sox to their 111th loss.

Chicago wasted a Andrew Vaughn's two-run homer in the first, trailed 7-2 by the fifth and lost its 19th consecutive series.

The White Sox (32-111) are nine defeats shy of tying the 1962 New York Mets for the most losses since 1900 and are on pace to finish 36-126. The 1899 Cleveland Spiders hold the loss record at 20-134. Chicago has lost 14 of its last 15 games and 44 of 49.

Rob Refsnyder hit an RBI grounder and O'Neill put Boston ahead with a two-run homer in the four-run first off Garrett Crochet (6-11), who dropped to 0-6 in 15 starts since beating Boston on June 7.

O'Neill cleared the Green Monster and hit the ball out of Fenway Park off Enyel De Los Santos in the fifth for his 27th home run this season. It was his 11th career multihomer game, his sixth this year.

Boston (72-70) won its second straight game after a five-game losing streak and trails Minnesota (76-66) for the AL's final wild card berth.

Trevor Story went 1 for 4 with an RBI single in his first game since April 5 after recovering from a shoulder injury that required surgery and caused him to miss 133 games.

Connor Wong added an RBI double in the first. Romy González had three hits and stole three bases.

Kenley Jansen got three straight outs on seven pitches for his 26th save in 30 chances, the 446th of his big league career. Boston is 4-2 against the White Sox, clinching the season series for the first time since 2019.

Cooper Criswell (6-4) allowed two runs and six hits over five innings in the 28-year-old rookie right-hander's first start since he was removed after four perfect innings and 52 pitches at Detroit because Red Sox manager Alex Cora wanted to bring in left-hander Rich Hill, who wasted a one-run lead in a 4-1 loss.

Andrew Benintendi hit a three-run homer in the seventh against Chase Shugart, the 16th of the season for the former Boston outfielder.

Boston improved to 35-13 when wearing its yellow alternate jerseys, including 20-9 since the start of 2023 and 8-6 this season.

TRAINER’S ROOM

White Sox: 3B Miguel Vargas was 0 for 4 with two strikeouts after missing two games with a right eye abrasion.

Red Sox: RHP Isaiah Campbell was recalled from Worcester and placed on the 60-day Injured list with right elbow inflammation. Campbell pitched in eight games this season for Boston, allowing 12 runs in 6 2/3 innings. To make room for Story on the active roster, Boston optioned INF Mickey Gaspar to Triple-A Worcester.

UP NEXT

RHP Chris Flexon (2-14, 5.36) starts Sunday's series finale for the White Sox.

___

AP MLB: https://www.apnews.com/hub/mlb