BOSTON (AP) — Tyler O’Neill hit a game-ending bloop single, and the Boston Red Sox topped the Chicago Cubs 5-4 on Sunday night.

Jarren Duran hit a two-run triple and Connor Wong drove in two runs with a pair of two-out singles, helping Boston to the win in the rubber game of weekend set. The Red Sox beat the Cubs 17-0 on Saturday.

Chicago trailed 4-1 before Mike Tauchman hit a tying three-run homer against Chris Martin in the eighth inning. Matt Mervis hit an RBI single in the seventh for the Cubs' first run of the game.

For the second straight day, a large gathering of Cubs fans that made the trip to Fenway Park were unable to wave their “W” flags, a staple after wins at Wrigley Field.

Duran led off the ninth with a walk against Mark Leiter Jr. (0-1). He raced to third on Rafael Devers’ single.

O’Neill then hit a shallow fly toward left field. Shortstop Dansby Swanson tried to make sliding catch, but it went off his glove and landed in the outfield grass.