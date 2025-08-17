SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT - Canada is moving on at the Little League World Series after Vancouver’s Little Mountain rolled to a dominant 12-0 win Sunday over Australia, represented by Brisbane North Region Little League.

Tyson Grimsrud-Ronse pitched four no-hit innings, with one walk and five strikeouts for the Canadian champions, who lost 4-0 to Venezuela in their tournament opener Friday.

Australia, which beat Europe-Africa 5-3 in its previous game, earned its first and only hit Sunday when Braxton Black doubled on a fly ball off reliever Misha Lee in the fifth inning.

Lee, Arek Aubuchon and Matthew Wong produced two hits apiece for Canada, which totalled 13 on the day. Aubuchon tallied a game-high three RBIs.

Canada led 4-0 after the fourth inning before rattling off eight runs in the fifth. Emmett Stefanson capped the offensive onslaught with a single on a ground ball that scored Luca Di Nozzi.

Xander Reid was tagged with the loss for Australia after giving up three hits, four walks and three earned runs in three innings. Preston Reid surrendered nine hits, three walks and eight earned runs in 1 1/3 innings in relief.

Canada will next play Tuesday against the winner of Monday’s game between the Caribbean and Asia-Pacific.

