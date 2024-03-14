Adam Duvall is headed back to the Atlanta Braves.

The team announced a one-year, $3 million deal for the veteran outfielder on Thursday.

Duvall, 34, was a member of the Braves' 2021 World Series-winning team and also spent 2022 with the club.

A native of Louisville, Duvall suited up for the Boston Red Sox in 2023. He appeared in 92 games, batting .247 with 21 home runs, 54 runs batted in and an OPS of .834.

Duvall is a veteran of 922 games over 10 seasons with the Red Sox, Braves, Miami Marlins, Cincinnati Reds and San Francisco Giants.

For his career, Duvall is a .232 hitter with 184 home runs, 536 RBI and a .763 OPS.