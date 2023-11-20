Lance Lynn is going back where it all started.

ESPN's Jeff Passan reports the veteran righty is signing a one-year, $10 million deal with the St. Louis Cardinals.

Right-hander Lance Lynn and the St. Louis Cardinals are in agreement on a one-year contract with a club option that guarantees around $10 million, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN. Lynn, 36, was drafted by Cardinals and returns, pending physical, as they rebuild rotation. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 20, 2023

The 36-year-old Lynn spent the first six seasons of his career with the team.

A native of Indianapolis, Lynn split last season between the Chicago White Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers. He made a combined 32 starts and went 13-11 with an earned run average of 4.36 and WHIP of 1.266 over 183.2 innings pitched.

Twice an All-Star, Lynn has also spent time with the Minnesota Twins, Texas Rangers and New York Yankees over his 12-year career.

Lynn won a World Series with the Cardinals in 2011.