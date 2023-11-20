Report: Lynn returns to Cards on one-year, $10M deal
Lance Lynn - The Canadian Press
Lance Lynn is going back where it all started.
ESPN's Jeff Passan reports the veteran righty is signing a one-year, $10 million deal with the St. Louis Cardinals.
The 36-year-old Lynn spent the first six seasons of his career with the team.
A native of Indianapolis, Lynn split last season between the Chicago White Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers. He made a combined 32 starts and went 13-11 with an earned run average of 4.36 and WHIP of 1.266 over 183.2 innings pitched.
Twice an All-Star, Lynn has also spent time with the Minnesota Twins, Texas Rangers and New York Yankees over his 12-year career.
Lynn won a World Series with the Cardinals in 2011.