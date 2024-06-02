Vladimir Guerrero Jr. could get an appearance or two at third base every week to ten days for the Toronto Blue Jays, manager John Schneider said after Sunday's win against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Guerrero Jr. made his first start at third base since his rookie season in 2019 on Sunday, and fielded both grounders sent his way cleanly en route to a 5-4 win.

The 25-year-old also hit an RBI single and scored a run in the victory.

The move allowed the Blue Jays to fit both Justin Turner and Daniel Vogelbach in the lineup - which paid off in a big way when Vogelbach had two hits and two RBI.

As TSN's Scott Mitchell notes, the move may not happen often, nor should it be considered a position change, but it will allow some more flexibility for the team to get hot bats in the lineup.

Guerrero started as a third baseman in the minor leagues, but his play at the hot corner in his debut campaign left a lot to be desired. He made 17 errors, good for second in the league among third basemen, in just 94 starts at the position. Guerrero won a Gold Glove as a first baseman in 2022.

“He’s got an incredible ability and feel for the game of baseball. I think his arm and his hands will allow him to play some third base for us," said general manager Ross Atkins on Sunday on MLB Network Radio. "That’s another way to deploy a lineup that maybe creates a little more offense.”

Toronto got the series win against Pittsburgh, and have won five of their last six heading into a tough matchup against the Baltimore Orioles. They went 3-10 against their division rival last season, and this is the first time the teams are meeting in 2024.