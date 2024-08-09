TORONTO — Jose Berrios struck out eight and Vladimir Guerrero extended his hit streak to 21 games with two singles in the Toronto Blue Jays' 3-1 series-opening win against the Oakland Athletics on Friday.

Guerrero also scored the winning run in the sixth inning, coming around to touch the plate on Alejandro Kirk's fielder's choice groundout to third as the Blue Jays (54-62) won for the eighth time in their last 11 outings at home.

The Blue Jays' hot first baseman singled sharply in the first and sixth innings, going 2 for 4.

His streak has produced a .506 average (39 for 77) with 11 doubles, a triple, 10 homers and 22 RBI.

Guerrero also made a dandy running catch in foul territory, in which his momentum carried him into the first row of the 39,894 fans at Rogers Centre.

Toronto rookie shortstop Leo Jimenez also made a memorable diving stab on a line drive off the bat of Shea Langeliers, the same victim on Guerrero's catch.

The Athletics (48-69) entered the game having gone 11-7 since the all-star break, but they were no match for Berrios (10-9).

His seven-inning performance held the Athletics to a single run on six hits and a walk.

The teams traded early solo home runs.

George Springer smacked a 421-drive into the second deck in left field for his 14th of the year in the first inning.

Daulton Varsho followed up with a sharp single to right field, but he was tossed out trying to go first to third on Guerrero's single to centre.

In the third, Oakland rookie third baseman Darrell Hernaiz belted his first homer in his 77th at-bat. His solo blast just cleared the wall in left field to tie the game.

Athletics starter Mitch Spence (7-8) gave up two runs in his 5 2/3 innings with two strikeouts.

Spencer Horwitz closed out the scoring with a monster solo homer into the third deck in right field in the eighth inning.

Reliever Chad Green pitched a clean ninth inning for his 11th save.

CHASING RICKEY

Springer's leadoff homer was the 58th of his career. Only former Blue Jays outfielder Rickey Henderson has more in Major League Baseball history with 81.

ON DECK

Yariel Rodriguez (1-4) will start for Toronto in the middle game of the three-game set against Oakland on Saturday. The Athletics will counter with righty Osvaldo Bido (2-3).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 9, 2024.