Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was not listed in the Blue Jays starting lineup for Friday’s series opener against the Miami Marlins.

Guerrero, 26, has missed the Blue Jays’ past two games after being lifted from Monday’s contest against the Pittsburgh Pirates with hamstring tightness.

The Montreal native underwent an MRI on Tuesday which showed no structural damage, but was still sidelined for the remainder of the series with what the team called “hamstring inflammation.”

“We’re just trying to as careful as we can with him and I’m glad we kind of got him out of there when we did,” Schneider said of his first baseman on Tuesday. “I think he was a little reassured, as were we, with the results (of the MRI).

“We can’t afford to miss him for an extended period.”

Ty France, acquired by the team from the Minnesota Twins at last month’s trade deadline, will man Guerrero’s spot at first base Friday.

Guerrero has posted a .298/.396/.498 slash line with 21 home runs and 69 RBI in 124 games played this season, earning his fifth All-Star selection at the Midsummer Classic.

Toronto also activated pitcher Shane Bieber from the 60-day injured list, with the right-handed set to start in the series opener.

Bieber, another trade deadline acquisition for the Blue Jays, makes his return to a major-league mound for the first time since undergoing surgery to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament sustained in April of 2024.

Toronto enters play Friday with a 74-54 record, holding a 4.5 game lead on the New York Yankees for first place in the American League East.