First baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. will not be in the lineup for Sunday's split-squad game against the Baltimore Orioles because of a knee contusion, manager John Schneider told reporters via MLB.com's Keegan Matheson.

Schneider said the injury is minor and no tests are needed. Guerrero is believed to have suffered the injury sliding for a ball in foul territory during Saturday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies.

No tests needed and it’s minor, Schneider said. #BlueJays — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) March 10, 2024

The 24-year-old went 1-for-3 on the afternoon with two runs driven in as the Jays went on to win 13-5. Guerrero is batting .368 this spring with one home run and four RBI over seven games.

Guerrero slashed .264/.345/.444 with 26 homers and 94 RBI in 156 games last season, his fifth with Toronto.

The Blue Jays open the regular season on March 28 in Tampa against the Rays.