Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was removed from Wednesday's lineup against the New York Yankees due to right knee discomfort, the team announced.

Manager John Schneider said earlier Wednesday that Guerrero's knee had been bothering him but that the issue was not patellar or anything structural.

The 24-year-old was the designated hitter in Tuesday's 7-1 win over the Yankees and went 0-for-5.

Guerrero is hitting .264/.342/.440 with 24 home runs, 90 RBI, and 71 runs scored in 147 games this season. As the Blue Jays fight for a Wild Card spot in the American League, Guerrero has hit .246 with four home runs and 11 RBI in 17 September games.

The Jays (84-67) are currently one half game up on the Seattle Mariners and Texas Rangers for the second AL Wild Card Spot. Both teams below them sit at 84-68.