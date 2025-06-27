Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is not in the lineup for Friday's series opener against the Boston Red Sox after taking a pitch off his right forearm Thursday in Cleveland.

Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports manager John Schneider will provide an update later Friday afternoon.

Guerrero was drilled in the arm by Guardians starter Tanner Bibee in the third inning and forced to leave Thursday's 6-0 win early. X-rays were negative after the game and the Jays officially designated Guerrero's injury as a forearm contusion.

The 26-year-old has 11 homers and 40 RBI in 79 games so far this season with a .281/.387/.449 slash line.

Toronto enters play Friday at 43-37 on the season, good for third place in the American League East Division and three games out of first place.