Toronto Blue Jays star first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. picked up the 1,000th hit of his MLB career Friday night.

Guerrero singled to right off Athletics' starter Luis Severino to reach the milestone in his sixth big league season and 911th career game.

He is one of 10 players to tally at least 1,000 hits as a Blue Jay and sits 583 back of Tony Fernandez for the franchise's all-time hits lead.

Named to the All-Star team this season for the fifth time in his career last week, Guerrero came into Friday's game slashing .276/.382/.438 with 12 home runs and 46 RBI.

The Blue Jays entered the weekend leading the American League East by two games at 54-39. They will hit the All-Star Break after wrapping up their series against the A's in Sacramento on Sunday.