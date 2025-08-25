Slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. will make his return to the Toronto Blue Jays lineup on Monday night in their series opener against the visiting Minnesota Twins.

Guerrero Jr. was not in the starting lineup for the past fives games after suffering hamstring inflammation during a game against the Pittsburgh Pirates last Monday.

The 26-year-old was able to pinch-hit in the eighth inning of Sunday's series finale against the Miami Marlins, but popped up in the infield.

Guerrero Jr. is hitting .298 with 21 home runs and 69 RBIs over 125 games this season, his seventh in Toronto. The five-time All-Star also owns a .396 on-base percentage and a .892 OPS.

Toronto enters Monday's play with a 76-55 record and a five-game lead over the Boston Red Sox for top spot in the American League East. The New York Yankees are 5 1/2 games behind.

Bruihl Recalled

The Blue Jays also recalled left-handed pitcher Justin Bruihl from the Triple-A Buffalo Bisons ahead of Monday's game.

In a corresponding move, right-handed reliever Paxton Schultz was optioned back down to Triple-A after he was recalled for Sunday's series finale against the Marlins.

The 28-year-old Bruihl has appeared in 11 games with the Jays this season, posting a 6.48 ERA over 8.1 innings pitched. In Triple-A, Bruihl owns a 3-3 record with a 2.97 ERA and 45 strikeouts over 36.1 innings pitched.

Left-handed pitcher Mason Fluharty was optioned to Buffalo on Sunday.

The 24-year-old is having a strong rookie season for the Jays, posting a 4.94 ERA and 48 strikeouts over 47.1 innings pitched.