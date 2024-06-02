Vladimir Guerrero Jr. will start at third base in Sunday's series finale against the Pittsburgh Pirates for the first time since his rookie season in 2019.

The Blue Jays posted their official lineup on X Sunday morning before first pitch with Guerrero batting third and playing the hot corner. Justin Turner will get the start at first as Toronto aims to bounce back from an 8-1 loss on Saturday.

Toronto moved Guerrero from third base to first prior to the start of the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. He played two innings at third on April 20, 2021 and another two innings on July 16, 2022.

MLB.com's Keegan Matheson reports Guerrero had been taking groundballs at third regularly before games this season.

The 25-year-old Guerrero is slashing .292/.390/.406 with five home runs and 25 RBI in 57 games so far this season. He is first on the team in batting average and on-base percentage but is fourth in slugging percentage and tied for fourth in home runs.

Following their finale with the Pirates, the Blue Jays will welcome the Baltimore Orioles (37-19) to town to begin a four-game series Monday evening.