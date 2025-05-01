PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Washington Nationals tried to improve what's been a terrible bullpen by agreeing to terms on a $1 million contract for 2025 with Andrew Chafin on Thursday and designating Colin Poche for assignment.

Both relievers are left-handers.

Chafin, who turns 35 next month, was released Wednesday from a minor league contact with the Detroit Tigers. He split last season between the Tigers and the Texas Rangers, going 4-3 with a 3.51 ERA across 56 1/3 innings in 62 appearances.

Chafin's 500 appearances since the start of 2017 are the most among relievers in the majors.

Poche was 1-2 with an 11.42 ERA in 13 games with the Nationals this season.

Washington entered Thursday's game at the Philadelphia Phillies with a record of 13-18.

