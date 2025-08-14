WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Nationals designated first baseman Nathaniel Lowe for assignment on Thursday and reinstated outfielder Dylan Crews from the 60-day injured list.

Lowe, 30, hit a career-worst .216 in 119 games for Washington. He hit 16 homers, including a grand slam on Wednesday, and drove in 68 runs after he was acquired in a trade with Texas on Dec. 22 for left-hander Robert Garcia.

For his career, Lowe is hitting .263 with 105 homers, 397 RBIs and 384 runs scored in 805 games for the Rays, Rangers and Nationals.

Crews returns after playing in 13 rehab games with Triple-A Rochester. He hit .244 (10 for 41) with two homers and seven RBIs.

The 23-year-old Crews was placed on the 10-day IL with a left oblique strain on May 21. He was transferred to the 60-day IL on July 22.

In 45 games this season with the Nationals, Crews is hitting .196 with seven homers, 15 RBIs and 11 steals.

He was in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against Philadelphia, batting second and playing right field.

